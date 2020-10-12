Trump rally-goers drown out Jim Acosta on-air while chanting 'CNN sucks!'

CNN's chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta did not receive the warmest welcome while reporting from the Trump rally in Sanford, Fla.

Hours before President Trump made his debut on the campaign trail following his recovery from the coronavirus, Acosta told "The Situation Room" anchor Wolf Blitzer about the planned rallies the president has on his schedule including Iowa and North Carolina, states Acosta asserted should have been "in the bag" for the GOP incumbent.

However, a couple of rally-goers are heard chanting "CNN sucks," which grew louder quickly with more people piling on the anti-Trump network.

CNN'S JIM ACOSTA PANNED FOR TWEETING TRUMP 'DID NOT STOP FOR QUESTIONS' EN ROUTE TO WALTER REED MEDICAL CENTER

"And as this crowd is chanting that there are members of the press here who suck, I should also point out, Wolf, what also sucks- getting the coronavirus," Acosta said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An energized President Trump boasted to the Florida crowd that he felt "immune" following his coronavirus diagnosis hours after his physician Dr. Sean Conley revealed that the president tested negative.