CNN's Jim Acosta panned for tweeting Trump 'did not stop for questions' en route to Walter Reed Medical Center

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta was mocked for tweeting about President Trump not taking questions as he was boarding Marine One en route to Walter Reed Medical Center.

President Trump shocked the world late Thursday night when he revealed that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus. On Friday evening, the White House announced that he would be transported to the iconic military hospital "out of an abundance of caution."

Before leaving the White House, Trump, who regularly speaks with reporters before leaving the White House grounds, offered a simple wave and a thumbs-up to reporters as he walked to Marine One.

Acosta commemorated the moment with a photo he shared of the president, writing "Trump did not stop for questions."

The tweet, however, did not receive the warmest reception.

"Jim, delete this," Washington Examiner's Siraj Hashmi reacted.

"Even clowns are like, 'check out this guy,'" Daily Caller reporter Chuck Ross quipped.

"While you all pray for the President, please say a prayer for Jim Acosta, too," Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas., tweeted.

"God you really are the worst," podcast host Lyndsey Fifield replied.

"And if he did stop you’d complain that he exposed you to COVID and wasted time talking to cameras instead of going to the hospital. We all know your game Jim," conservative commentator Matt Walsh scolded the CNN reporter.

