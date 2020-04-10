Trump knocks CNN's Jim Acosta for referring to virus briefings as 'happy talk': 'We're talking about death'

President Trump had another combative exchange with CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta on Friday after the reporter referred to the daily coronavirus press briefings as "happy talk."

"Mr. President, we hear from a lot of people who see these briefings as sort of 'happy talk' briefings," Acosta said.

"No happy talk today," Trump quickly responded.

"Some of the officials paint a rosy picture of what is happening around the country," Acosta continued. "If you look at some of these questions -- do we have enough masks? No. Do we have enough tests? No. Do we have enough PPE [personal protective equipment]? No."

"Why would you say no? The answer is yes," the president responded. "Who said no to that?"

After Acosta couldn't answer Trump's question directly, the president dismissed a lot of the news coverage of the outbreak as "fake news," something the CNN reporter quickly pushed back on, pointing to governors who have appeared the network.

"Yeah, depending on your air. They always say that because otherwise, you aren't going to put them on," Trump said of CNN.

The president then pivoted back to Acosta's reference to the briefings as "happy talk."

"This is not 'happy talk.' Maybe it's 'happy talk' for you, it's not 'happy talk' for me," Trump told Acosta. "We're talking about death. We're talking about the greatest economy in the world -- one day I have to close it off and we did the right thing because maybe it would've been 2 million people dying instead of whatever that final number will be... There's nothing happy about it, Jim. This is sad talk. These are the saddest news conferences that I've ever had. I don't like doing them. You know why? Because I'm talking about death."

Hours earlier, Trump and Acosta wished each other a Happy Easter in the Oval Office.

Acosta had previously asked Trump what he wanted to tell churches about the possibility of having Easter services amid the coronavirus pandemic. After Trump indicated Acosta could ask him that question at the forthcoming task force briefing, the reporter told the president: "Thanks. Happy Easter."

"You too," Trump said. "Happy Easter everybody."

Trump and Acosta have a long history of testy exchanges, with the president repeatedly calling Acosta "fake news."

The White House revoked Acosta's press pass in November 2018 after he tried to push away the hand of an intern who was attempting to take the microphone from him.

CNN sued and the White House eventually restored Acosta's press pass.

Last year, Acosta released a book titled "Enemy of the People" -- a phrase Trump has used to describe certain media outlets. The book was subtitled: "A Dangerous Time to tell the Truth in America."