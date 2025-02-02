Expand / Collapse search
Trump border czar lauds 'right' decision to 'hold Mexico accountable' with tariff: 'Got to take action'

Homan accused many Mexican officials of being 'corrupt'

President Trump's decision to "hold Mexico accountable" by invoking a 25% tariff on imports is "exactly right," border czar Tom Homan said Sunday, slamming Mexican officials for failing to take measures to halt the relentless flow of fentanyl coming across the U.S. southern border.

"[Drug cartels have] been operating for decades in Mexico. They're operating freely. We know that, and I'm not going to say every official in Mexico is corrupt, but many are, and we just we simply know that, so he's going to hold Mexico accountable," he told "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo.

"They've got to take action against these cartels, and stop the flow of fentanyl and, not only that, [but also] the sex trafficking of women and children across the border. It is illegal in Mexico to [sex] traffick women and children, but they're not stopping it. It's illegal for anybody from around the world to transit through Mexico without a transit visa, but they're allowing it."

Tom Homan

Tom Homan, White House border czar, speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.  (Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada on Saturday after pressuring the countries to crack down on the "invasion of illegal fentanyl." 

The administration imposed a 10% tariff on China the same day for sourcing fentanyl that had been distributed in the U.S.

"This is exactly why President Trump has designated the criminal cartels in Mexico as terrorist organizations… I [have] said that… these cartels have killed more Americans than every terrorist organization in the world combined, so President Trump did the right thing. 

Dangerous prescription opioid drug, Fentanyl

Illegal fentanyl has killed a massive number of Americans, sparking domestic security concerns. (Getty Images)

"These cartels killed thousands of journalists, thousands of politicians, hundreds of judges, legislators. They're running the country of Mexico. So, President Trump is making the right move by, number one, declaring them a terrorist organization, so the government can attack them, not just in Mexico… now, they're in every major city in this country. They have set up shop, so President Trump's going to hold Mexico accountable."

Homan has been at the forefront of the Trump administration's illegal immigration crackdown, spearheading mass deportation efforts in major cities across the U.S. since Trump took office on Jan. 20. 

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.