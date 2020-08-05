Trump needs to make election against Biden an 'up or down' choice: Mike Huckabee

President Trump has to make the election against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden an "up or down" vote in order to try to improve his standing in the polls, according to Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee.

Reacting to Trump's "Fox & Friends" interview earlier Wednesday, in which he took a few jabs at Biden for "being taken so far left," Huckabee said the president needs to take a distance from the left-right dichotomy if he wants to win suburban women and people who don't "believe the media nonsense."

The former Republican Arkansas governor gave a list of what goes up and what goes down if Biden is elected.

"Here is what goes up if Joe Biden gets elected: taxes, energy cost, construction costs, tax-funded abortion, urban mobs and crime, political correctness, China’s influence, the cost of your health care, the cost of food, liberals running the courts and collectivism," Huckabee explained. "That’s what goes up under Biden."

"Here is what goes down: jobs, religious liberty, protection of the unborn, the rights of the Second Amendment, our relationship with Israel and military readiness," he said.

"Now, when you put it in those terms, then it doesn’t matter where they position Joe Biden on the horizontal, left-right scale, the issue is where is he on the vertical up-down scale and with that," Huckabee added. "Joe Biden has got a real problem trying to explain why he would take those things up and the other things down."

On Tuesday, Huckabee, a former 2016 Republican presidential candidate, warned that you "don't know what you'll get" debating Trump, as prominent liberals advise Biden not to get on a debate stage.

"Joe Biden is struggling when he's got a prompter in front of him and he's reading from a script, and the few press avails that he has had, and they've been unbelievably sparse, he gets softball questions," Huckabee said. "So, when he gets on the stage with Donald Trump, it's not going to be playing checkers. It's going to be a true rumble. I don't know that his people want him to get into that situation where he has no idea what's coming."