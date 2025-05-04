Trump asks NBC host if it 'sounds good' to report the border crossings are at record lows during interview

President Donald Trump posed a question to NBC host Kristen Welker during a lengthy interview on Sunday, and asked the "Meet the Press" moderator if it sounded good to report that the border is the "most secure it's ever been" after being abused during the Biden administration.

Welker noted that border crossings were at record lows and asked the president if he felt the border was "secure." Trump said, "it's really secure," before asking Welker the question.

"When you say that, doesn't it just sound good? After being abused for years by an incompetent president that allowed people to pour through an open border, criminals from all over the world, murderers, insane people from mental institutions and insane asylums… isn't it a beautiful thing when you say it's the most secure it's ever been in the history of our country? Isn't that a nice statement?" Trump asked during the interview.

Welker then pivoted to another question about Trump's emergency declaration over the border crisis and when he planned to lift the order.

"The border now is not the emergency," he told Welker when she asked whether he would lift that determination. "The border is, it’s all part of the same thing though. The big emergency right now is that we have thousands of people that we want to take out, and we have some judges that want everybody to go to court."

Trump said he had no plans to lift the emergency order.

The president also shot down rumors that he's planning to seek a third term during the interview.

"It’s something that, to the best of my knowledge, you’re not allowed to do. I don’t know if that’s constitutional," he said. "But this is not something I’m looking to do."

The White House celebrated the president's first 100 days in office by highlighting its efforts to combat illegal immigration on Monday.

Border czar Tom Homan joined White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at an early morning briefing, Monday, where the pair touted massive decreases in border crossings as well as new executive orders aimed at deportations and further border enforcement.

The Trump administration said in early April that it had already deported 100,000 illegal immigrants, though officials did not offer a new total at Monday's briefing.

