Trey Gowdy responds to Biden's subpoena flip-flop

Former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" Monday and ripped former Vice President Joe Biden for flip-flopping on whether or not he would honor a subpoena to testify before the Senate impeachment trial.

"If you don't like Joe Biden's answer, just wait about an hour and he'll give you the exact opposite," Gowdy joked to guest host Jason Chaffetz. "I found it dumbfounding. He single-handedly gutted one of the two articles of impeachment. When he said, 'By the way, you all are trying to remove a president from office for doing what I just promised to do.'"

BIDEN CLARIFIES REMARK THAT HE WOULD NOT COMPLY WITH SENATE SUBPOENA

"While these Democrats are supporting Biden, it's the exact same conduct," Gowdy added. "He's not going to comply with a subpoena, which is what one of the two articles of impeachment against Trump is."

Biden said Monday there’s no legitimate reason for him to testify at President Trump’s upcoming Senate impeachment trial, even as the former vice president and top-tier Democratic presidential candidate sought to clarify earlier comments on whether he'd comply with a subpoena.

Gowdy also commented on the impeachment trial and the argument for a fair trial, saying for the most part Democrats have made up their minds on how they will vote.

"I can think of maybe six, maybe six that a full-blown trial with witnesses and exhibits might move one way or the other," Gowdy said. "But the other 94 there are going to vote the same way, whether the trials today or whether it's a year from now."

The former congressman also criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holding onto the articles of impeachment and theorized it was an effort to hurt a group of Republican senators.

"This is about putting a handful of Republican senators in tight spots in November, Cory Gardner and Thom Tillis and Susan Collins and Martha McSally. Put them in tight spots, make them cast difficult votes," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gowdy believes Pelosi is trying to win Democrats the Senate in order to "neuter" the president's next term.

The congressman advised Republicans and to not call any witnesses.

"If the trial were today, the president would win. And I don't think he'd lose a single Republican senator and he might pick up one Democrat," Gowdy said. "So if you have the jury and you know how they're going to know how they're going to rule, go ahead and get it over with. And then the president can say whatever he wants to after the trial is over."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Allie Raffa contributed to this report.