A transgender runner and medical student, who previously trained as a male, complained on social media after finishing fourth in a New York half-marathon, and first in the women's category.

The competition, called The Upstate Classic, offers a 5K and Half Marathon at the Altamont Fairgrounds near Albany.

The trans runner, Kae Luci Ravichandran, said after winning the female #1 slot, "Embarrassingly slow, gave up after mile 5 because my tendon was acting up. Very out of shape. I'll take the [win] tho[ugh]."

Ravichandran finished after 1 hour and 24 minutes. The second-place female winner, Amanda Aussems finished in 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Former college swimmer Riley Gaines took to Twitter to blast what she believed was Ravichandran's humblebrag.

"Male runner, Kae Ravichandran, won women's category by 6 minutes at the Upstate Classic Half Marathon," she said. "The real winner of women's category was Amanda Aussems with a time of 1:30.39. Congrats to her and the other female runners."

Ravichandran, a medical student in Vermont, responded to Gains in a story on Instagram, claiming she didn't know about the biology of the matter.

Ravichandran said, "This is so dumb, I ran a 71-minute half marathon pre-estrogen, less than two weeks after a marathon. For this totally fresh half, I ran 84 minutes. I've become way slower – like 18%, my body is physiologically a woman's body now. Yet they still don't want me competing. It's clear that they just don't want trans people in sports in general, and they actually don't care about biology."

"I need to remind myself that these people have nothing better to do with their lives and spend all their energy being bigots. I also need to stop opening up stuff when I'm tagged, but morbid curiosity sometimes takes over me. Agh. Just feel like s--t."

Fox News Digital reached out to Richardson for comment and did not immediately receive a response.