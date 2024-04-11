Top Nikki Haley backer says Republicans will unite around Trump to 'do what's right for America'

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a staunch backer of Nikki Haley's former presidential bid, argued her supporters will unite around former President Trump in November, citing voters' pivotal concerns about a second Biden term.

Sununu said that Republican voters, who formerly supported Haley, will unite around the 45th president regardless of whether the former U.N. ambassador offers her official endorsement.

"Nikki can do what she wants. She's independent. She's smart, but… most of Nikki's voters are going to come over," Sununu told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."

"They really are because it's… effectively a two-party system. This third-party stuff isn't going anywhere. And if you tend to lean Republican and you choose not to vote, you're voting for the Democrats. Mathematically, that's how it works. You're giving the Democrats what they want."

"I think at the end of the day… time heals a lot of stuff, and there's going to be a lot of time between now and November for not just Nikki Haley and Chris Christie, but all those voters that have been very frustrated with Trump, as I have been as well, to get on board and really say, 'okay, we have to do what's right for America.'"

Haley exited the 2024 presidential race last month, 13 months after she launched her bid, but stopped short of endorsing Trump shortly before he was poised to clinch the Republican nomination.

"I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done it. I have no regrets. And although I will no longer be a candidate, I will not stop using my voice for the things I believe in," Haley said as she spoke at her presidential campaign headquarters on Daniel Island, in her hometown of Charleston.

"It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him. And I hope he does that," Haley said as she pointed to those who supported her during her White House run.



Despite the fact Haley has not yet endorsed Trump's campaign, Sununu insisted the desire for a "culture change" will motivate voters across the board to back Trump as they head to the ballot box in November.

"We're getting behind Trump. I think the bulk of not just the Republican Party, but Independents and hard-working Americans and veterans, they're all getting behind because it's not just about policy. It's about a culture change," Sununu said. "That's what people are really voting for when they move Biden out of Washington."

"All of that kind of nonsense is just un-American. It really is, and people are standing up for it," he continued, referring to the far-left's "woke" agenda.

