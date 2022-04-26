Rep. Gonzales on 'Faulkner Focus': 'Biden is dangerous and is getting people killed'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales said Tuesday "what is happening at the southern border is very similar to war," noting he served five years in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Gonzales, who represents the 23rd congressional district located near the Mexico border, joined "The Faulkner Focus" to call out the Biden administration for allowing the border crisis to escalate.

REP HARSHBARGER SLAMS BIDEN ADMIN AFTER DEATH OF TEXAS SOLDIER: ‘THEY WON’T ACCEPT ACCOUNTABILITY'

"Joe Biden is dangerous. He's gotten people killed in Afghanistan and now he's getting people killed back home," he said, calling out the administration for avoiding talking about the death of Texas National Guardsman Bishop E. Evans.

"They can't even have a statement that respects a National Guardsman that passed away selflessly. It's absolutely chaotic."

Gonzales added, "People are literally dying every day" as a result of the open-border policies of the Biden administration.

Several GOP members led by minority leader Kevin McCarthy went to witness the crisis.

"I will say the Republicans, we have a plan. We show up. … Hats off to Kevin McCarthy for making it down yet again. Hats off to Elise Stefanik for keeping us all on message," Gonzales told host Harris Faulkner.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Biden administration over its move to end the Title 42 public health order , arguing the rule is holding back a "devastating flood of illegal immigration."

Texas and other border states are already facing massive border numbers, with more than 221,000 migrants encountered in March. That number is expected to rise in April.

"We already have a massive influx of illegals. This was the only thing left keeping it from being even worse," Paxton said. "Anything we can do to slow the border crisis from expanding when the Biden administration clearly wants it to be expanded, we have to do."

In response to a federal lawsuit that has temporarily halted the May Title 42 expiration, Gonzales said, "This administration is going to have so much pressure on them that they're going to be forced to act."

Rep. Gonzales called for the audience to pray for the family of Bishop E. Evans who jumped into the Rio Grande to help two suspected drug smugglers.

"He is survived by his grandmother. He was raised by his grandparents. I was raised by my grandparents, say a prayer for Bishop Evans' family today."

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report