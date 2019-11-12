'Absolute disgrace': Tomi Lahren slams California Gov. Newsom after he skips funeral of deputy killed by illegal immigrants

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren called out California Gov. Gavin Newsom for his absence at the funeral of a county sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed by illegal immigrants late last month.

"A California deputy is shot and killed by illegal immigrants -- and our Governor, Greasy Gavin Newsom, skips the funeral. Un-freakin-believable," Lahren said on her Fox Nation show "Final Thoughts."

A federal grand jury indicted two illegal immigrants accused of murdering El Dorado County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Ishmael, fueling those who take issue with California’s drug and sanctuary policies.

Officials say Ishmael's death was sparked by a spat among several men – at least two of whom were Mexican nationals living illegally in the U.S. and involved in an illegal marijuana growing operation. When one of them came to believe he wouldn’t be paid a previously agreed-upon amount, he called 911 and said he was being robbed, authorities explained. Soon after Ishmael arrived on the scene, one of the men allegedly opened fire, hitting Ishmael above his protective vest. He died minutes later.

Singling out Newsom for skipping Ishmael's funeral in favor of a meeting with the state’s beleaguered power provider PG&E, Lahren -- a long-time critic of the governor and his "felon friendly policies," called his notable absence an "absolute disgrace."

"Deputy Ishmael was laid to rest last Tuesday- two weeks after he was killed in the line of duty protecting and defending his community. But apparently, his funeral and memorial service didn’t fit into our Governor’s busy schedule," she said.

"Gavin Newsom didn’t attend the funeral, he apparently had a more important meeting with power company PG&E. Ya know what, it’s bad enough Newsom and his Democratic pals have advocated for the felon-friendly, drug-friendly, and sanctuary state policies that led to this mess -- but then to add incredible insult to injury, he can’t be bothered to show up and pay his respects to this deputy and his family? What an absolute disgrace," Lahren added.

El Dorado Sheriff John D’Agostini also took aim at the governor.

“[Newsom] had an important meeting with PG&E,” D’Agostini said Thursday, according to The Sacramento Bee. “One morning out of his busy schedule to respect my deputy and his family I don’t think is too much to ask.”

To add incredible insult to injury, Newsom can’t be bothered to show up and pay his respects to this Deputy and his family? What an absolute disgrace." — Tomi Lahren, Fox Nation host

ANGEL MOM BLASTS SANCTUARY CITY POLICIES, CALLS FOR GOV NEWSOM'S REMOVAL

"No Sheriff," agreed Lahren, "it doesn’t seem like too much to ask at all -- but remember who you’re dealing with. The man who considers our border crisis to be “manufactured,” the man who forbid the California National Guard from assisting in that very real crisis at our southern border, the man who believes illegal immigrants should not only get sanctuary, but free healthcare," she said.

A spokesperson for the governor told the Sacramento Bee that, “Governor Newsom was represented in Deputy Ishmael’s funeral by his public safety liaison Wayne Bilowit, who presented a letter to the family on behalf of the governor and CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley.”

Lahren doubled down on California's sanctuary city policy, blaming the governor for allowing immigrants who present a danger to U.S. citizens to be in the area.

"I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it over and over again, one death at the hands of an illegal immigrant is one too many," she said. "To place the sanctuary of those who have no legal right to be here above the safety and security of Americans and law enforcement officers is an absolute abomination.

"Enough sugar coating it," Lahren continued. "Illegal immigration kills. Period.

"Question is, when are we going to stop electing people like Gavin Newsom who welcome it and then pretend it’s not a problem. If Gavin and the rest of the California Democrats cared half as much about Americans as they do illegal immigrants, impeachment, and their sick obsession with Donald Trump, our state might actually have a fighting chance...but sadly, I don’t see that happening. "

