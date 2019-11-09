Angel Mom blasts sanctuary city policies, calls for CA Gov. Gavin Newsom's removal

Liberal and sanctuary city politicians like California Governor Gavin Newsom need to be educated about the realities of living with illegal immigrants, Angel Mom Agnes Gibboney said Saturday.

Gibboney's son Ronald Da Silva was murdered by an illegal immigrant in 2002.

After a federal grand jury indicted two illegal immigrants for the murder of California Deputy Brian Ishmael, El Dorado County Sheriff John D’Agostini took aim at the liberal state's drug and sanctuary policies Thursday, singling out Newsom for skipping his funeral in favor of a meeting with the state’s beleaguered power provider.

“[Newsom] had an important meeting with PG&E,” D’Agostini said, according to The Sacramento Bee. “One morning out of his busy schedule to respect my deputy and his family I don’t think is too much to ask.”

"This tragedy was due to an illegal alien tending an illegal marijuana garden who murdered my deputy. When we come across anyone that is breaking our laws and victimizing our residents, then we need to hold them as accountable as accountable as everyone -- regardless of their immigration status."

Appearing on "Fox & Friends: Weekend" with host Pete Hegseth, Gibboney said that Newsom's protection of illegal aliens and criminals in the state of California is a "disgrace."

"His behavior is irrational, unacceptable, and he has no human decency in not attending this officer's funeral -- just like Obama did," she said. "Gavin Newsom needs to be recalled."

"He doesn't listen to us: the citizens of this country, but he's listening and protecting the illegals. This is not okay. Where's my protection?" she asked. "I'm a legal immigrant. I have no protection and thousands of citizens in California we have to fear for our lives and for our children...and I commend the Sheriff...for calling it what it is: illegal alien."

She said that she prays President Trump will "[send the] National Guard, if it's necessary, to come into the state and clean up this mess."

Gibboney told Hegseth that her son's murderer was set to be released in two weeks and that, because ICE is not allowed to pick illegal immigrants up in jails, the ERO is going to have to "hunt him down."

"We ought to be outraged about this. This shouldn't be happening; no family should have to go through this. Now, I have to live in fear of what this guy's going to do. Is he going to come after me, my family, or the witness who testified against him?

"When I took the oath of citizenship to protect and defend my country against foreign and domestic invaders -- this is what it is: a domestic invasion," she added.

"We need to speak up and bring awareness to these politicians that are protecting illegals and not following federal laws," said Gibboney.

According to a July 2015 report by the Migration Policy Institute (MPI), 820,000 of the estimated 11 million unauthorized immigrants in the United States are convicted criminals and 300,000 of the 820,000 are estimated to be convicted felons, while 690,000 are estimated to have been convicted of either a felony or a "serious" misdemeanor.