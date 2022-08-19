Tomi Lahren rips Democrats over soft-on-crime policies, rising crime rates: What's the 'motivation'?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

OutKick host Tomi Lahren called out the Democrats and liberal DAs over policies that have led to an increase in crime across the nation. On "Outnumbered" Friday, Lahren questioned the "motivation" behind extreme policies that "don't look good politically" ahead of the midterms.

TOMI LAHREN: When you're seeing these things happen in the streets, they're not just happening to people that are rival gang members all involved in some kind of a criminal enterprise. You're talking about innocent people who are being attacked in New York City, innocent people in L.A., who are being attacked by homeless people who are tripping out on drugs. I mean, this is an everyday occurrence, and you don't know when you're going to be the next one. Because it doesn't matter what area you're in, it doesn't matter what you look like, your skin color, your gender identity, your pronoun usage, it doesn't matter because you can be the next victim. And Democrats have to recognize that as well, because as much as they like to preach and their virtue signals, if you're walking down the street, and you're going to get hit in the back of the head, you really don't care about the pronouns or the woke. You care about safety. Americans care about safety. But what I can't figure out here is the motivation behind all of this. Why are Democrat politicians and DAs why are they okay with this? It doesn't look good politically. It doesn't do well for their constituents. So why continue these policies? What is the motivation other than just we like thugs and felons, and we want them to be protected? Because when it comes down to it, that's really the only explanation I can think of.

