Tomi Lahren rips Pete Buttigieg for suggesting buying electric cars to avoid high gas prices

In her "Final Thoughts" commentary, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren ripped Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for seriously recommending that rural Americans being hit with gas price spikes as the White House cracks down on domestic energy production to spend twice as much on an electric vehicle to avoid the petrol pinch.

"In Brandon Biden’s America if you can’t afford luxury items or you’re just bored, loot," she said, pointing to throngs of people in Democrat-run cities smashing their way into high-end retailers to loot merchandise.

"And in Mayor Pete’s America, if you can’t afford gas prices just get yourself an electric car that costs twice the amount," she added.

"Fuel prices have hit a 7-year high with the average price per gallon of regular sitting at $3.39 cents and premium over 4 bucks. In California that number is even higher with regular fuel sitting at an average of $4.70 and premium, what that’ll cost you over $5 bucks a gallon."

Lahren said residents of states like California can thank the Democrats they elected to state office for the highest national gas tax and the restrictive energy policies that have caused the price to spike prior to the recent inflation crisis.

California's 67-cent combined gas tax-and-fees is the nation's highest, followed by Illinois and Pennsylvania – all states with Democratic governors in Gavin Newsom, J.B. Pritzker and Thomas Wolf, respectively.

In contrast, the Republican-led states of Alaska, Missouri and Mississippi all have gas taxes-and-fees below 20 cents per gallon.

"Fear not, Americans! Your woefully unqualified former mayor of South Bend, Indiana-turned failed presidential candidate-turned absentee transportation secretary under Sleepy Joe-Brandon Biden has a practical solution for you," Lahren added.

"If you don’t like high gas prices you can just shell out twice as much for an electric vehicle and voila, you won’t ever have to worry about the failed energy policies of Democrat administrations again," she said, pointing to recent remarks by Buttigieg:

"The people who stand to benefit most from owning an E-V are often rural residents who have the longest distances to drive. They burn the most gas," Buttigieg explained, "And underserved urban residents in areas where there are high gas prices and they're lower income. So they would gain the most by having that vehicle."

"These money-saving tips are priceless in that you really cannot put a price or a limit on liberal stupidity," replied Lahren.