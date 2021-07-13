Tomi Lahren: Cuban protests should remind Dems that 'no one flees to socialism, only from it'

The Cuban protests should serve as a "reminder to all the Democratic-socialist wannabes out there" that "no one flees to socialism and communism, only from it," Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren said Tuesday.

"The people of Cuba are not bravely taking to the streets to protest for bigger government, that’s for sure," Lahren said on her Fox Nation show "Final Thoughts" on Tuesday.

"Cuba is going through the worst economic crisis in decades and it has everything to do with its government and more specifically, form of government.," she went on.

Lahren said it’s no coincidence that socialism "leading to a communist dictatorship, is the form of government the radical Leftists in our own country have been edging us closer to and with unsettling success- especially in the last 6 months of Shadow President Biden’s…administration."

"Now the Democratic radicals and self-proclaimed socialists like Bernie, AOC, and squad will tell you their brand of socialism is different, that it’s what they call "democratic socialism," she argued.

"Don’t be fooled, there is no such thing as ‘democratic’ socialism because those 2 words in it of themselves are antithetical to one another.

"What those wannabe-socialist Democrats won’t admit is that socialism always starts with the promise of free things, the promise that government and those who lead it will take care of you, that the rich and the capitalistic free-market system is your enemy."

"And," she concluded, "if we don’t protect, defend and maintain our uniquely American rights, values and freedoms there will be nowhere to flee to."

