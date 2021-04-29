Tomi Lahren: Americans 'don't need permission' from Biden to 'go back to normal'

The left will do anything to keep hysteria about the coronavirus going until they can implement their radical agenda and allow socialist ideas to influence all parts of U.S. society, Tomi Lahren warned Thursday.

The Fox Nation host made the comment on "The Story" to react to President Biden's address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, which was largely overshadowed by the sparse audience of lawmakers -- all of whom wore masks and were distanced from one another despite having received the COVID vaccine.

Lahren said she believed the Democrats insisted on the scaled-down event because they can "never let a crisis go to waste."

"They used coronavirus as the vehicle by which they were gonna bring bigger government, they would bring their socialist ideas, mass mail-in voting ... " she said. "They have to keep up the narrative, keep up the charade."

MSNBC'S BRIAN WILLIAMS DECRIES BIDEN BEING 'ROBBED' OF 'MAJESTY AND POMP' AHEAD OF SCALED-DOWN ADDRESS

"But," the "Final Thoughts" host continued, "it’s time for Americans to look at this and say, 'Listen, we’ve been given mixed messages for over a year now, in some cases even lied to for a year now. It’s up to every American to decide if they’re going to take their personal health as their personal responsibility, have a little bit of self-reliance and say at some point, 'We’re going back to normal, not this new normal, not this new brand of big government and this control.'"

Lahren said it's up to individuals to reclaim their lives as they knew it, and declare that they will no longer "live in fear."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’re going to throw away the COVID hysteria and stop waiting for Joe Biden to give us permission to do so, "she said.

"You don’t need permission to go back to normal in a free country in which we’re so blessed to live in."