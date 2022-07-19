Tom Cotton hammers Biden admin, left-wing activists' climate agenda: 'A highly ideological war'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., joined "Faulkner Focus" to explain why Democrats are responsible for high gas prices, as the Biden administration refuses to produce more American energy. Cotton said the administration is listening to "highly ideological aides and activists" who want $4-5 per gallon gas costs.

PRESIDENT BIDEN SEEMS TO PRAISE HIGH GAS PRICES AS 'INCREDIBLE TRANSITION' AMERICANS MUST GO THROUGH

TOM COTTON: Remember what's happening with gas prices and electricity prices, not an accident. It's not inadvertent. This is what Joe Biden and the Democrats wanted. He promised in the campaign that he would end America's use of fossil fuels. Barack Obama's energy secretary said that gas needed to cost here what it cost in Europe, which is about 8 to $10 a gallon. This is a highly, highly ideological war against American energy. And look what it has gotten us. The president has not only just had to walk back his own past criticisms of Saudi Arabia, but try to get more oil from Iran and Venezuela. We know we have plenty of oil in Arkansas and Louisiana and Texas and North Dakota. We could produce enough oil and gas and coal here to be totally energy independent and to support our allies overseas. But Joe Biden and the Democratic Party continue to wage their ideological war against American industry.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: