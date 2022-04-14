Expand / Collapse search


Published

Tom Cotton: Democrats drastically changing rhetoric ahead of midterms

He calls it a campaign spin

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
Sen. Tom Cotton tells 'The Ingraham Angle' that despite what Democrats are saying now, Americans know they have always been soft on crime.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., criticized Democrats for trying to cover up for their soft-on-crime policies ahead of the November midterm elections Wednesday. 

Host Laura Ingraham said Democrats are trying to "co-opt traditionally Republican talking points on crime."

"Now, if you had any reservations about just how callous and calculating the Democratic Party is, let that passage put it to rest," she said.

Cotton responded, "I just can't even believe this is happening. But here's what all voters should keep in mind. It's not actually happening. This is just campaign spin from Democrats because they recognize that Americans are prepared to hold them accountable at the ballot box."

HUNTER BIDEN IS A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT: GOP LAWMAKER

Sen. Tom Cotton discusses crime on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Sen. Tom Cotton discusses crime on 'The Ingraham Angle.' (Fox News )

"Despite what the Democrats are saying now, the American people know the Democrats always have been soft on crime, and that is endangering Americans," he said on "The Ingraham Angle." "The fact that we have the highest increase in the murder rate in history [and] … that's the direct result of Democratic policies, whether it's defunding the police or eliminating bail systems or cutting sentences for drug dealers," he continued.

Demonstrators hold a sign reading "Defund the police" during a protest on in Rochester, New York.

Demonstrators hold a sign reading "Defund the police" during a protest on in Rochester, New York. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Cotton said parents across the county are terrified of the crimes rates and letting their kids play in parks before criticizing the Biden administration for allowing criminals back on the streets.

"Just a couple of weeks ago, the president's own chief of staff gave a speech celebrating that they had just let out more felons from federal prisons than any administration in history," he said.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House, Oct. 4.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House, Oct. 4. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"Remember, Kamala Harris was bailing rioters and arsonists out of prison in Minnesota two years ago, encouraging her supporters to give money to bail funds in Minnesota for BLM rioters to get out of prison."

Hannah Grossman is an associate editor at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @GrossmanHannah.