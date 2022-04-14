Tom Cotton: Democrats drastically changing rhetoric ahead of midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., criticized Democrats for trying to cover up for their soft-on-crime policies ahead of the November midterm elections Wednesday.

Host Laura Ingraham said Democrats are trying to "co-opt traditionally Republican talking points on crime."

"Now, if you had any reservations about just how callous and calculating the Democratic Party is, let that passage put it to rest," she said.

Cotton responded, "I just can't even believe this is happening. But here's what all voters should keep in mind. It's not actually happening. This is just campaign spin from Democrats because they recognize that Americans are prepared to hold them accountable at the ballot box."

HUNTER BIDEN IS A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT: GOP LAWMAKER

"Despite what the Democrats are saying now, the American people know the Democrats always have been soft on crime, and that is endangering Americans," he said on "The Ingraham Angle." "The fact that we have the highest increase in the murder rate in history [and] … that's the direct result of Democratic policies, whether it's defunding the police or eliminating bail systems or cutting sentences for drug dealers," he continued.

Cotton said parents across the county are terrified of the crimes rates and letting their kids play in parks before criticizing the Biden administration for allowing criminals back on the streets.

"Just a couple of weeks ago, the president's own chief of staff gave a speech celebrating that they had just let out more felons from federal prisons than any administration in history," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Remember, Kamala Harris was bailing rioters and arsonists out of prison in Minnesota two years ago, encouraging her supporters to give money to bail funds in Minnesota for BLM rioters to get out of prison."