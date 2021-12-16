Tom Cotton: Build Back Better is ‘smoke and mirrors’ and will drive inflation higher

While Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., and President Joe Biden's discussion on the spending plan are reportedly going poorly, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told "The Faulkner Focus" on Thursday that the commander-in-chief's Build Back Better proposal is "full of smoke and mirrors" and underestimated costs.

SEN. COTTON: It is not just Joe Manchin. It is Kyrsten Sinema and, frankly, other Democrats who have reservations about this bill. First, it is full of smoke and mirrors. It takes 10 years of tax revenue to pay for spending programs that only last one year, three years, or four years. That is designed to conceal the full cost. The full cost is $5 trillion. It will add $3 trillion to the deficit. Sen. Manchin has made it clear he doesn’t want to do that.

And if you look at the individual programs as well, they will not only drive inflation, inflation for childcare, but it also will discriminate against family-based care, neighbor care or faith-based care because the Democrats want all of us to have to warehouse our children in state-run pre-k and kindergarten. Presumably, so they can start indoctrinating them right away with their left-wing ideas. That is not what most Americans want for their kids.

