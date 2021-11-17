Father of 9/11 hero calls to eradicate 'socialism virus,' hails 'leader' son at Fox Nation Patriot Awards

Fox Nation Patriot Awards commemorated Todd Beamer, who fought to stop Flight 93 from crashing at or near Capitol Hill on September 11, 2001. His parents David and Peggy Beamer accepted the "Courage Award" Wednesday evening on their beloved son’s behalf.

Four planes were crashed by radical Islamic terrorists on that fateful day. Two into the North and South Towers, one into the Pentagon, and another about 80 miles Southeast of Pittsburgh (Flight 93).

The phone supervisor who took the call on Flight 93 was told by Todd the nature of the attack. In one of the most memorable parts of the call, Todd said "Are you guys ready? Let's roll."

FOX NATION'S PATRIOT AWARDS TO HONOR EVERYDAY HEROES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

"We remember what kind of man he was, what kind of dad he was, what kind of leader he was," David Beamer said at the awards show. "He did what needed to be done."

"I can't tell you how happy I am to be among so many great Americans. We're thankful that Fox Nation remembers 9/11, remembers our son, remembers what others did on that day … and after … to keep us free and safe. I'm so happy to see those honored tonight for their sacrifice and what they have done. We celebrate successes tonight."

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

"And we also must remember that threats haven't gone away. The same enemy that did what they did on 9/11 … is planning their next move. They haven't surrendered, they are a threat. I'm a little beyond vintage to stand up to that threat. But we have other threats in our country that I'm not too vintage to fight back [on]. And neither are any of you too vintage."

"We have something inside happening inside our country right now that is a virus. I'm not talking about COVID. I'm talking about the ‘socialism virus.’ That's a virus that can kill our country."

"We all have an opportunity to take a stand and fight that. I think this is November, I think there's another November coming. We need to send representatives to D.C. who have the ‘antibodies’ and stop electing representatives who are ‘super-spreaders.’ Let's remember we all have a responsibility to eradicate the socialism 'virus.' It's got to go."