Father of 9/11 hero calls to eradicate 'socialism virus,' hails 'leader' son at Fox Nation Patriot Awards

'Let's remember we all have a responsibility to eradicate the socialism virus, David Beamer said

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
Parents of Todd Beamer accept Patriot Award for courage on his behalf Video

Parents of Todd Beamer accept Patriot Award for courage on his behalf

Judge Jeanine Pirro presents the award for courage to David and Peggy Beamer, whose son sacrificed his life on Flight 93 during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Fox Nation Patriot Awards commemorated Todd Beamer, who fought to stop Flight 93 from crashing at or near Capitol Hill on September 11, 2001. His parents David and Peggy Beamer accepted the "Courage Award" Wednesday evening on their beloved son’s behalf. 

Four planes were crashed by radical Islamic terrorists on that fateful day. Two into the North and South Towers, one into the Pentagon, and another about 80 miles Southeast of Pittsburgh (Flight 93). 

Sept. 11: The World Trade Center Flag is presented as friends and relatives of the victims of 9/11 gather for a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the attacks at the National September 11 Memorial at the World Trade Center site in New York.

The phone supervisor who took the call on Flight 93 was told by Todd the nature of the attack. In one of the most memorable parts of the call, Todd said "Are you guys ready? Let's roll."

FOX NATION'S PATRIOT AWARDS TO HONOR EVERYDAY HEROES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

"We remember what kind of man he was, what kind of dad he was, what kind of leader he was," David Beamer said at the awards show. "He did what needed to be done." 

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division stand security at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

"I can't tell you how happy I am to be among so many great Americans. We're thankful that Fox Nation remembers 9/11, remembers our son, remembers what others did on that day … and after … to keep us free and safe. I'm so happy to see those honored tonight for their sacrifice and what they have done. We celebrate successes tonight."

"And we also must remember that threats haven't gone away. The same enemy that did what they did on 9/11 … is planning their next move. They haven't surrendered, they are a threat. I'm a little beyond vintage to stand up to that threat. But we have other threats in our country that I'm not too vintage to fight back [on]. And neither are any of you too vintage."

"We have something inside happening inside our country right now that is a virus. I'm not talking about COVID. I'm talking about the ‘socialism virus.’ That's a virus that can kill our country."

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, and US Representative Ilhan Omar (R), Democrat of Minnesota, attend a press conference calling on Congress to cut funding for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and to defund border detention facilities, outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, February 7, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

"We all have an opportunity to take a stand and fight that. I think this is November, I think there's another November coming. We need to send representatives to D.C. who have the ‘antibodies’ and stop electing representatives who are ‘super-spreaders.’ Let's remember we all have a responsibility to eradicate the socialism 'virus.' It's got to go."

Hannah Grossman is an Associate Editor at Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @GrossmanHannah