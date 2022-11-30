'The View' hosts claim GOP is 'out of step with the country' after Senate passes same-sex marriage bill

The hosts of "The View" on Wednesday claimed the Republican Party was "out of step with the country" while discussing the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act.

Co-host Joy Behar said she was fascinated by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, because he said it was a "fantasy" that the Supreme Court's 2015 Obergefell decision, which made same-sex marriage legal nationwide, would be overturned. She added that Republicans were "inconsistent" with their beliefs on abortion and on marriage equality.

"We just saw they overturned Roe v. Wade, and this delusional guy thinks it’s a fantasy that this is going to happen," Behar said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said it was "hypocritical."

"It’s a little bit hypocritical because the Republican Party is now out of step with the country, right? If you heard Joy, the majority of Americans agree with having access to safe abortions, with maybe some, some conditions," she said. "And the majority of Americans believe in gay marriage and believe that there should be marriage equality. What was fascinating to me is they keep calling this a bipartisan bill, a bipartisan bill. Well, only 12 Republicans voted for it."

Hostin added that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was in an interracial marriage and voted against the bill. The Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday.

"So that, I think, explains the entire Republican Party. They are out of step with their base, but they think they are in step with their base," she said.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin seemed to agree and said it was also "out of touch generationally."

"Sixty-four percent of Republicans 18 to 29 support marriage equality. It’s even bigger when you look at it across the board. Something like an 85% issue. So my party needs to come around and realize this is an outdated perspective. We were the pro-family party. If you are pro-family, you have to support all different kinds of family. I’m a child of divorce. Like, families look different," she said.

After the bill received 12 Republican votes in the Senate, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., thanked the bipartisan group of senators who worked to get it passed.

"By passing this bill, the Senate's sending a message to every American... no matter who you are or who you love, you, too, deserve dignity and equal treatment under the law," he said Tuesday on the Senate floor.