‘The View’ hosts applaud Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce for not slamming Trump’s Super Bowl attendance

Despite their deep dislike of President Donald Trump, the co-hosts of "The View" agreed with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce refusing to condemn the president’s appearance at the Super Bowl.

During Friday’s episode of the ABC daytime talk show, the panel remarked that Kelce’s answer to a question about Trump being at the game was "very classy" as it showed respect for the office of the presidency no matter the occupant, as well as keeping his team out of drama ahead of the NFL championship.

"He’d say the same thing if it was Joe Biden, Obama, George Bush," co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin remarked, adding, "I thought it was a very classy statement."

Kelce, whose team is looking to overcome the Philadelphia Eagles to secure a third straight Super Bowl win on Sunday, reacted positively to news that Trump is expected to attend.

"I think it’s a great honor no matter who the president is," he said during a Super Bowl press conference on Wednesday. "I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool."

Kelce kept his remarks civil despite Trump’s public criticism of his pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on the presidential campaign trail last year after she endorsed Trump’s opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Since then, however, Trump has showed support for the Chiefs and its key players, including Kelce. In a recent Truth Social post, Trump called the player the "absolute best tight end in football (Ever!)."

He has praised the team’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, while hinting at rooting for them over the Eagles this Sunday. When asked who he thought would win, Trump told reporters, "I don’t want to say, but there’s a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner."

"This Taylor Swift fan is not mad about it," Griffin told her View co-hosts about Kelce's comments. "I thought it was totally classy – a diplomatic answer and it’s his big day to be playing. And also by the way, I think I’m going to repeat this a lot in the next four years: the presidency is bigger than any one person. He is proud that the President of the United States is there. I don’t know that it’s any kind of statement about Donald Trump specifically."

Co-host Ana Navarro agreed, noting that if Kelce had disparaged Trump it would have garnered backlash for his team. "And imagine though, if he had said something against Trump, it would be taken out on his team, right? And all the hate that his team would receive as they are heading into the Super Bowl."

Co-host Sara Haines chimed in, "This is such a historical moment that this is the biggest game. Anything else he said would have made it about something else and not about them."

She added, "And I also would remind – he was in his, like you said, he’s dressed in his uniform. Whenever you’re in – whether it’s your company, your brand, your team, you’re representing more than yourself. And he made a point of saying, ‘I love this country. ’That was not, ‘I’m a big fan. I love this person.’ He was essentially saying, ‘I love this country.’"

"I agree," co-host Sunny Hostin said. She brought up Trump’s "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" post from September, alleging that Kelce remembers that and chose to be "a diplomat" in spite of it.

"I think he did the right thing by not giving in to this madness," Hostin declared.

Whoopi Goldberg agreed as well, saying, "I like that we’re not giving into the madness either, 'cause part of our job is not to feed that."