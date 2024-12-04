'The View' co-host blames ChatGPT after making pants on fire claim about Biden pardon

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro admitted that she relied on information given by ChatGPT after she was mocked for sharing false information about presidential pardons in her defense of President Biden.

Biden came under fire this week for issuing a sweeping pardon to his son Hunter Biden on Sunday after repeatedly insisting he would not do so. Navarro, who identifies as a Republican but is an ardent supporter of Democrats who reliably offers liberal commentary on "The View" and on CNN, came out swinging against Biden's critics.

She wrote on X, "Woodrow Wilson pardoned his brother-in-law, Hunter deButts. Bill Clinton pardoned his brother, Roger. Donald Trump pardoned his daughter’s father-in-law, Charlie Kushner. And just appointed him Ambassador to France. But tell me again how Joe Biden ‘is setting precedent’?"

Navarro's bizarre claim about Woodrow Wilson's pardon of a fictional brother-in-law named "Hunter deButts" instantly raised eyebrows. Social media users and news outlets quickly fact-checked Navarro before she owned up to her mistake the next day.

"Hey Twitter sleuths, thanks for taking the time to provide context. Take it up with ChatGPT," Navarro wrote alongside crying laughing emojis.

She shared a screenshot of the AI chatbot, which appeared to give her the false claim about Woodrow's pardons.

Navarro's admission only seemed to give more ammunition to critics.

"This Hunter deButts thing is really one of the all-time funniest things to happen in media and on this platform in awhile. That she works for ABC News makes it even better," journalist Glenn Greenwald wrote on X.

"The funniest thing isn't that ChapGPT hallucinated a Woodrow Wilson pardon. It's that a robot spat out the name "Hunter deButts" and none of this sounded out of place to Ana Navarro, a supposed political insider and commentator. Not even a curious follow-up Google search," The National Journalism Center Program Director T. Becket Adams also wrote.

Navarro wasn't the only liberal media commentator who seemed to rely on made-up information to defend President Biden this week.

Liberal magazine Esquire was forced to delete a column it published Tuesday by liberal pundit, Charles P. Pierce, after he falsely claimed that President George H.W. Bush had pardoned his son, Neil Bush.

"Nobody defines Poppy Bush's presidency by his son's struggles or the pardons he issued on his way out of the White House. The moral: Shut the f--- up about Hunter Biden, please," Pierce wrote.