'The View' co-hosts get into heated back-and-forth over whether they should panic over Trump's plans

Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro clashed on Monday's segment of "The View" over President-elect Trump and whether they should be panicked over his plans ahead of Inauguration Day.

"All we have to do from now until January 21 is be with our families, be with our kids, do our jobs, make sure our checks don’t bounce, make sure that we are taking care of ourselves and our families. Whatever he’s going to do, he’s going to do, but do take our word for it. Things seem to move slowly because, yeah. They didn’t come get Hillary, but he has other people who are ready to go, but I don’t think that they can just go out and do what they want to do," Goldberg said.

The co-hosts discussed Trump's interview with NBC News' Kristen Welker, as well as his recent appointments.

"I told you last week I disagree with you when you say that, because we have the luxury of saying that because we’re legal. We are successful. We are, if you are an illegal immigrant in this country, you’re not going to be not in a panic. If you are a woman working for the Department of Defense, you have a right to be in a panic," Navarro responded.

Goldberg jumped in again and said, "Ana, you tell people to stay fraught."

"I'm telling people to prepare, Whoopi," Navarro responded as Goldberg asked, "you think people aren't prepared? They are prepared."

Navarro added, "well that means they can't be relaxing and enjoying Christmas when winter is coming."

"I'm sorry, Winter is here. Winter has been with us, and my point is we can lay down and do nothing for the next 15 days and then be freaking out for the next four or two years," Goldberg said.

Navarro continued to argue that they are in a privileged position and that other Americans were not.

Goldberg told Navarro to "calm down."

"I'm on his enemies list, and I'm not panicking, we just have to live. This is the United States of America," co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in.

Goldberg continued, "We don't know what we’re panicking for. They’re throwing 50,000 things at you to make you do this. I’m saying, don’t buy into that."

Goldberg warned her co-hosts to stop panicking at the end of November.

"I’m not going to waste a lot of time on what he might do. I’m going to — I’m going to wait because I need to see what he will do so that I know what I’m going to do," Goldberg said.

Navarro disagreed with her during the November episode as well and said, "I’m not going to wait and see."