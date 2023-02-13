Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

'The Flash' fans divided over new trailer amid Ezra Miller allegations: 'Seeing everyone forget what he did'

Controversial actor claimed to be seeking treatment for 'complex mental health issues'

Cortney O'Brien
By Cortney O'Brien | Fox News
close
‘Flash’ star Ezra Miller seen getting arrested outside of Hawaii bar in March Video

‘Flash’ star Ezra Miller seen getting arrested outside of Hawaii bar in March

Police body camera footage shows the 29-year-old actor on March 28 being detained for disorderly conduct and harassment.

Some Super Bowl viewers decided to forgive and forget the string of disturbing allegations against actor Ezra Miller after watching the new trailer for "The Flash."

"The Flash" star, who identifies as non-binary, was charged with felony burglary in Vermont in August. The actor was also arrested twice in Hawaii last year, once for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar, and again during another incident for second-degree assault.

Miller claimed in August to be seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues."

Ezra Miller attends the 15th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York on Nov. 5, 2018. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) 

Ezra Miller attends the 15th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York on Nov. 5, 2018. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)  (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

EMBATTLED STAR OF 'THE FLASH' EZRA MILLER CHARGED WITH FELONY BURGLARY

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement. 

"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior," he added. "I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

While Miller's alleged behavior may keep some moviegoers away from his films for good, the new trailer for Warner Bros.'s "The Flash" that premiered during Sunday's Super Bowl appeared to change some people's minds. Some even said the exciting ad made them "forgive" the actor.

'THE FLASH' STAR EZRA MILLER SEEN IN COURT, PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO BURGLARY CHARGES, FACES 26 YEARS IN PRISON

Gun control advocate Cameron Kasky also weighed in with his mixed emotions. 

But not everyone was so quick to forgive. Film critic Zoe Rose Bryant, for instance, said she still wanted answers.

Ezra Miller is best known for portraying "The Flash."

Ezra Miller is best known for portraying "The Flash." (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

'THE FLASH' ACTOR EZRA MILLER PLANS TO ACCEPT PLEA DEAL IN VERMONT TRESPASSING CASE

Last year, the parents of Native American activist Tokata Iron Eyes, 18, filed a protection order against Miller over allegations the actor groomed their child, as well as other inappropriate behavior with her since she was 12 years old. However, Tokata Iron Eyes said in an interview that the claims were false.

Others said they "do not understand" how Miller still had a job portraying a popular superhero and that they'd "refuse" to see the movie.

The trailer also made headlines for giving fans a glimpse of Michael Keaton's Batman. Keaton has not portrayed the Caped Crusder since 1992's "Batman Returns."

The cast of "Justice League," from left, Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher and Ben Affleck, pose at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The cast of "Justice League," from left, Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher and Ben Affleck, pose at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (AP)

"The Flash" is headed to theaters on June 16.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report. 

Cortney O'Brien is an Editor at Fox News. Twitter: @obrienc2