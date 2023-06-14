Texas student graduates high school at 14, just like her sister

Oforitsenere Bodunrin reflected on graduating from high school at only 14 years old and shared her plans for the future with Fox News.

Bodunrin, graduating at the top of her class, followed in the path of her older sister who also graduated at the same age, for years previously. Last week on'The Story with Martha MacCallum' she and her mother explained how she accomplished such a feat.

"You have two daughters that graduated high school at 14," MacCallum said to Oforitsenere’s mother Bawo. "Give us parenting advice. How did you instill this kind of discipline and hard work in your children?"

Bawo remarked that both of her children were able to read from a very young age. MacCallum agreed that early reading is an essential foundation for education, and asked what Oforitsenere plans to study in college.

"I’m going to UT Arlington to study computer science," Oforitsenere replied. "So it doesn’t feel daunting because my sister did it obviously, so she’s been like a guiding force to help me like figure things out."

MacCallum followed up by asking Oforitsenere about her career aspirations, noting that on this current trajectory she is set to graduate college at merely 18 years old.

"I’d like to work at one of those Big Tech companies like Google or Apple," she said, later adding she would love to travel to places such as New York.

Oforitsenere added that she is increasingly interested in artificial intelligence, noting both its popularity among her friends and the wide range of ways AI can be used.

When asked what she would build with it, Oforitsenere replied, "Like a chat bot. I’m not trying to take over the world."

After MacCallum asked for any advice that could be shared on parenting, Bawo observed that parents must be ready to make sacrifices while raising their children, and suggested that putting a great deal of effort into raising their children in their early years will give them "peace in their old age."

"It gives us hope for the future of the country when we see young people like you and your sister," MacCallum observed.