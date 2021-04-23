Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Texas border sheriff tells 'Fox & Friends' smugglers overwhelming deputies: 'We can’t sustain this’

'We're seeing property damage that I've never seen before.'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Kinney County, Texas Sheriff Brad Coe on the migrant surge and smugglers overwhelming the state’s deputies.

Kinney County, Texas Sheriff Brad Coe told "Fox & Friends" on Friday that the "unprecedented" migrant surge and smugglers are overwhelming the state’s deputies.

KAMALA HARRIS HAS GONE 30 DAYS WITHOUT A NEWS CONFERENCE SINCE BEING TAPPED FOR BORDER CRISIS ROLE

BRAD COE: Right now, we're seeing something unprecedented, I've worked in this county for 35 years, and we are seeing a vast number of human smuggling events there; human trafficking. I said yesterday,  between one o'clock and four o'clock, my deputies had four human smuggling events happen. I've got six deputies to cover 1,300 square miles. So this push is keeping my deputies working overtime. We can't sustain this. 

….

We're seeing property damage that I've never seen before. We probably have 100,000 dollars worth of fence damage in the past two weeks where large groups of aliens are cutting fences on private property and walking through like they own the place. 

....

I've been talking to a number of ranchers and I told them to keep track of what it's costing to repair the fences, how much damage they're doing to their property, the crops, the animals that they're losing, the money lost, trying to round up these animals and get them back. So give me a bill. Tell me what it's costing you so I have some leverage or some status when I go to Austin and when I go to Washington to try to open up people's eyes on what's going on down here, 

