Texas rancher who keeps pistol in hand over violent migrant fears shreds Biden for forsaking crisis: 'Wake up'

Texas rancher Wayne King didn't mince words when asked who is responsible for the border chaos expected to worsen with the end of Title 42.

"Wake up," he urged Biden. "Come down here and live among us for about a month and go from ranch to ranch and see what all we go through. Have him sit in a bedroom and have them bang on the windows and doors…"

King, who joined Fox News legal and political analyst Gregg Jarrett for an exclusive interview featured in Fox Nation's special "Biden's Border Crisis: The End of Title 42" even said his neighbors have gotten up in the middle of the night and found migrants sitting at their kitchen table.

"That's what we live through down here," he said.

Despite the blame from King and others in similar situations, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previously claimed Biden's policies had curbed illegal immigration by 90%, a statement King grilled as an "outright lie."

"She has no clue," he criticized. "Nobody from the Washington [D.C.] area that supposedly are out to protect us, nobody's come down here and lived through this… it's a travesty down here."

Among the members of the Biden administration brought under scrutiny were Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who King claimed visited the border only briefly, but failed to listen to locals' concerns.

The other was Vice President Kamala Harris, the administration's designated border czar, who was lambasted for her 2020 trip to El Paso by critics who claimed she failed to visit the epicenter of the crisis.

"Just the other day, we caught five on camera that were from the Middle East," he told Jarrett. "I had a water murderer from Guatemala caught just 100 yards off my fence line. These [are the people] that are coming in, and nobody realizes that because it's not common knowledge to the American people what actually happens."

Though he pins a majority of the blame on Biden and his administration, he didn't omit Republicans and congressional Democrats from the equation.

He also blamed the mainstream media for failing to communicate the severity of the crisis to the American people.

"It's all for the Democrats," he said. "And I'm not trying to lay blame totally on the Democrats, but there's enough Republicans up there that something ought to be done to stop this… everybody up there on the hill – Republican or Democrat – has forgotten what they're up there for and forgotten who they're working for."

