Texas congressional candidate: The Democratic Party 'left' the Hispanic community

Texas congressional candidate Cassy Garcia joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Thursday to discuss her campaign and the New York Times labeling her as a "far-right Latina."

CASSY GARCIA: It’s just absolutely ridiculous, the fact that the liberal media would call me a far-right Latina because I grew up in a conservative household on the border, and I went to church — it's just absolutely ridiculous. Yet they praise AOC and the Squad. Let me tell you, they don’t represent our values in south Texas and the reason why I am running for Congress is to defend faith, family and freedom. District 28 has been in Democrat control for over 110 years, and the current incumbent Henry Cuellar who says all the right things, has done absolutely nothing to secure the southern border and, in fact, I’ve received the endorsement of the national border patrol council whose always endorsed Henry Cuellar, but they have endorsed me in this race for Congressional District 28.

I’m representing the families and the communities of District 28. They don’t speak for me or the New York Times. The Democratic Party has left the Hispanic community, and we care about a strong and secure border. We don’t want open borders at all, and that’s what the Democratic Party believes in, and we don’t believe in that. We believe in sovereign borders, and so that’s why we are going to see more Democrats vote Republican come November. We're going to see more Democrats walk away.

