Teen Vogue staffers lock down Twitter accounts after opposing Alexi McCammond

Senior Teen Vogue staffers are locking down their Twitter accounts after one of their colleagues was exposed for using the N-word in tweets — but opposed Teen Vogue's hiring of Alexi McCammond for her past tweets that were racist against Asian Americans.

Christine Davitt, senior social media manager at Teen Vogue, in 2009 wrote two tweets to a friend identifying him as a "ni--a," and in 2010 used the word "ni--a" in a joke tweet. The friend appears to be white.

Davitt says in multiple tweets that she is of mixed Irish and Filipino descent.

Davitt made her Twitter account private this weekend. Teen Vogue staffers Michelle Li and Lucy Diavolo have also locked down their accounts.

McCammond, a rising reporter at Axios, had been set to take the top job at Teen Vogue before her past tweets from her teen years set off a firestorm among Teen Vogue staff. She announced she and Vogue were parting ways last week.

Davitt on March 8 posted a letter on Instagram from Teen Vogue staff expressing concern to Conde Nast management about the hiring of McCammond, "in light of her past racist and homophobic tweets." "So proud of my @teenvogue colleagues. The work continues…" Davitt wrote in a caption.

McCammond announced she would not be joining Teen Vogue as editor-in-chief as originally planned, saying her past tweets "have overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about."

"‘[Exhales the deepest sigh I've ever sighed]," Davitt wrote on Twitter an hour after McCammond made the announcement.

Davitt’s tweets came about two years before McCammond’s problematic tweets.

"Outdone by Asian. #Whatsnew," McCammond tweeted in 2011. "Now googling how to not wake up with swollen, asian eyes," she wrote in another one. In another tweet, she referred to a "stupid Asian T.A."

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.