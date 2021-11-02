Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Published

Ted Cruz: Virginia will be 'canary in coal mine' again before GOP 'revolution' in midterms

Crus says he foresees a repeat of 2010 when Republicans retook Congress

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas told "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday that he foresees Virginia acting as a "canary in the coal mine" like in 2009, saying a Republican victory will foretell a GOP "revolution" in the 2022 midterms. 

ELECTION DAY: VIRGINIA, NEW JERSEY POLLS OPEN IN GOVERNOR'S RACES SEEN AS REFERENDUM ON BIDEN: LIVE

TED CRUZ: I think Virginia is a very important canary in a coal mine. If you look back to 2009, the last time you had a new Democratic President Barack Obama, who adopted extreme policies, adopted Obamacare and Dodd-Frank, the reaction, Virginia was the first canary in the coal mine that foretold what happened in 2010, which was the Republican revolution where we retook Congress. That was incredibly important and I see the same dynamic going on. 

