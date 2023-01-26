Tech mogul spends $2 million a year as a 'guinea pig' to achieve the body of a teenager

A 45-year-old tech entrepreneur is trying to reverse the aging process by spending millions of dollars on a team of experts monitoring and conducting experiments on his body in order to achieve the body of an 18-year-old.

Bryan Johnson hopes to discover the secrets to longevity and youth by becoming a human "guinea pig" for "over 30 doctors and health experts" reading the latest scientific research on aging, and "monitoring his every bodily function," according to Bloomberg.

The software developer's day includes following a strict vegan, calorie-controlled diet, an exercise regimen, slathering seven daily creams to prevent sun damage along with weekly acid peels and laser therapy. He also takes over two dozen supplements, along with body measurements and blood tests. But it doesn't end there.

"Each month, he also endures dozens of medical procedures, some quite extreme and painful, then measures their results with additional blood tests, MRIs, ultrasounds and colonoscopies," Bloomberg revealed.

Johnson told the outlet some of the more eccentric routines he goes through to keep a meticulous account of his body's performance.

"He's taken 33,537 images of his bowels, discovered that his eyelashes are shorter than average and probed the thickness of his carotid artery. He blasts his pelvic floor with electromagnetic pulses to improve muscle tone in hard-to-reach places and has a device that counts the number of his nighttime erections," Bloomberg wrote.

According to Johnson, his anti-aging efforts are working. His website named after the project entitled "Blueprint," touts setting a world record in age reversal by taking over five years off and "slowing [his] pace of aging by 24%." His list of accomplishments also includes having the physical fitness of an 18-year-old.

Johnson told Bloomberg he expects criticism but defended his project as a new frontier in scientific research intended to help others.

"What I do may sound extreme, but I’m trying to prove that self-harm and decay are not inevitable," he told Bloomberg. "The body delivers a certain configuration at age 18," he added. "This really is an impassioned approach to achieve age 18 everywhere."

On the Blueprint Project's website, the tech mogul shares the data and results of his 18-month-experiment. He says the goal is not just to reverse aging, but make a better tomorrow "for you, me, the planet and our shared future with AI."

"Blueprint was born after feeling helpless to stop myself from overeating to soothe the pains of life. Despite my successes: raising three kids and selling my business Braintree Venmo for $800 million; when 7pm rolled around, there was nothing I could do to stop myself from engaging in this self destructive behavior," he explained on the Blueprint website.

Johnson said his bodily organs now "speak for themselves" through the data he's collected and his experience could be life changing for others and the planet.

"Freeing myself from the moment to moment chaos of my mind has been the most liberating experience of my life. Now, I feel happier, more alive and fulfilled than any time of my life. I am nicer to those around me, no longer irritable and my mind is clear. It made me wonder: instead of pointing at others and demanding change, could the societal and planetary change we desire start by changing ourselves from within? Weirdly, could the future of being human start by eating our vegetables and stopping self destructive behaviors?" he asked.