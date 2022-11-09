Supermodel Lauren Hutton slams ‘anti-aging’ term, society’s ‘obsession with youth’

Model and actress Lauren Hutton is speaking out against the term "anti-aging."



The 78-year-old got candid about society’s "obsession with youth," and revealed she wished the beauty industry would see aging in a positive light.

"If we're lucky, we're all going to get old. I think it's time to realize that anti-aging is an old-fashioned term," Hutton said during an interview with beauty tabloid Byrdie.

"There's a lot of research that shows that our attitudes have so much to do with how we age, so instead of worrying about this wrinkle or that spot, we should all be focused on taking good care of our skin and ourselves, and the industry can help shift that conversation for the future."

Hutton’s comments come on the heels of her signing on as a brand ambassador for the skincare brand StriVectin.

The "American Gigolo" alum was thrilled to collaborate with the brand, as its beauty mission aligns with her positive views on aging.

"'I liked what they wanted to do and how they were shifting the conversation toward age positivity, instead of this idea of 'anti'-aging, which never made much sense to me," she pointed out to the media outlet.

"I was really impressed that they were smart enough to speak to women of my generation."



After being the face of the popular beauty brand Revlon six decades ago, with her wide gap-tooth smile, Hutton revealed the one skincare product she can’t live without.

"[StriVectin’s] Wrinkle Recode Line Transforming Melting Serum… I love the texture and the ritual of putting it on. It illuminates my skin… makes it feel full and nourished," she expressed.

This isn’t the first time Hutton opened up about beauty standards.

In April, Hutton was the cover star for Harper’s Bazaar as she posed topless for the fashion magazine.

"When it comes to cosmetic procedures, there’s a real thin line you tread. There are people who I find hard to look at today. Their faces don’t look like the people I once knew," she said, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

The supermodel spilled on her skincare routine and admitted she doesn’t spend a lot of time on her ritual.

"The only beauty ritual I have is washing my face with soap and water. It’s horrifying. Then I’ll put on the StriVectin S.T.A.R. Light Retinol Night Oil. It does really good things for your skin. I also have an aloe plant. I cut the leaves open, and I put it all over my face and décolletage."