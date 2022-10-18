Tammy Bruce points finger at Obama for Biden's problematic presidency: He could have stopped this but didn't

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce argued Tuesday that former President Obama knew of President Biden's weaknesses and had the power to stop his presidency but didn't, telling "The Faulkner Focus" the former president "decimated" the Democrat Party during his time.

TAMMY BRUCE: Barack Obama is the leader of the party effectively. He has the most power in the Democratic Party. He could have stopped this from happening, but he didn't. So he knew the weaknesses of this man [Joe Biden].

WASHINGTON POST REPORTS ‘RESENTMENT,’ 'JEALOUSY' BETWEEN OBAMA'BIDEN CAMPS: THE ‘BROMANCE’ IS ‘EXAGGERATED’

He knew what would occur, perhaps he felt that Susan Rice could run the country, I don't know. But we've got this problem, he could have stopped it, but he didn't, and that's what everybody needs to know. He says some nice things. He decimated that party [Democratic] during his time.