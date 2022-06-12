Steve Hilton: This 'catastrophic' Biden regime keeps 'self-owning' on a daily basis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Steve Hilton breaks down the Democrats' continued pattern of "self-sabatoging" their own agenda on "The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton."

STEVE HILTON: What's fascinating about American politics right now is that the Democrats' policy agenda seems to be based on owning themselves time after time on every issue like clockwork. Tick-tock. Tick-tock. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. Own goal. Own goal. Own goal. One after another without fail, no end in sight.

We saw it on Thursday with a committee investigating the Capitol riot. They said they wanted to bring the country together, restore faith in our democracy. So what did they do? Take something we can all agree on, that the Capitol riot was a disgraceful stain on America that should never have been allowed to happen and turn it into partisan point scoring.

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE AIMS TO SHOW 'TRUMP WAS AT THE CENTER' OF PLOT TO OVERTURN ELECTION WITH PRIMETIME HEARING

They didn't even ask how it was allowed to happen and what might be done to stop it happening again.

Then on Tuesday we saw them own themselves in California, in the primary election. Let's have all mail voting, they said. Let's send everyone a ballot whether they ask for one or not. That's the way to increase participation. That's the way to get everyone voting. Remove the barriers, send out the ballots. No more voter suppression. That's saving our democracy, folks. But wait, what was the turnout again? 21%, yeah, around half the turnout in the last midterm primary when most people voted in person.

And that was just Tuesday, on Wednesday we had the latest fiasco in their baby formula crisis. Look at this. They told us "another flight with baby formula, it's a miracle, now that makes three flights, three whole flights, three really big airplanes full of formula," you know, and those big pilot things you can see there. "Aren't we amazing with our bold, dramatic action?" Are you? Let's check the data.

INFLATION TIMELINE: MAPPING THE BIDEN ADMIN'S RESPONSE TO RAPID PRICE GROWTH

The week before their bold dramatic action, designed. Let's remember, to address a baby formula shortage they created, shortages of baby formula stood at 45%. The week after their bold, dramatic action, it was much worse, 70%. And two weeks after they announced their solution to the problem they created, it got even worse. 73.58% in ten states. They made it even worse than that with shortages over 90%, 94% in Georgia, Arizona, Mississippi and California, nearly 100% after this total clown show of self owning Democrats launched their solution.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: