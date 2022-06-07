Voters decide key primaries and recall elections in California, other states: LIVE UPDATES
Liberal policies on crime, homelessness and COVID are on the ballot in California, as states including Montana, Iowa, New Jersey and more decide primary races before the midterms.
The candidates aiming to become California's next attorney general are homing in on the state's rising crime rate, as well as its issues with drugs and homelessness, to shine light on why they say current Democratic attorney general Rob Bonta doesn't deserve to be elected to a full term.
Bonta was appointed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom last year to replace Xavier Becerra, who stepped down to become President Biden's Secretary of Health and Human Services, and is facing three challengers from the right, including former assistant U.S. Attorney General Nathan Hochman, a Republican, attorney Eric Early, also a Republican, and Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, an independent.
The four candidates will face off in Tuesday's statewide primary, and the top two candidates, regardless of party, will advance to the general election in November.
Two-term Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey faces a very difficult re-election this year.
It’s not just that Democrats nationwide are facing historical headwinds — as the party that wins the White House traditionally loses roughly 25 House seats in the ensuing midterm elections — and a very rough political climate dominated by skyrocketing inflation and capsulized by President Biden’s negative approval ratings.
Malinowski, who in 2018 became the first Democrat four decades to win election in New Jersey’s traditionally red 7th Congressional District and who won reelection in 2020 by a razor-thin margin, is seeking a third term in a district redrawn to be more Republican-friendly though the once-in-a-decade redistricting process.
