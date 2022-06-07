Voters decide key primaries and recall elections in California, other states: LIVE UPDATES

California attorney general 'failed' citizens with soft-on-crime stance, primary challenger says

The candidates aiming to become California's next attorney general are homing in on the state's rising crime rate, as well as its issues with drugs and homelessness, to shine light on why they say current Democratic attorney general Rob Bonta doesn't deserve to be elected to a full term.

Bonta was appointed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom last year to replace Xavier Becerra, who stepped down to become President Biden's Secretary of Health and Human Services, and is facing three challengers from the right, including former assistant U.S. Attorney General Nathan Hochman, a Republican, attorney Eric Early, also a Republican, and Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, an independent.

The four candidates will face off in Tuesday's statewide primary, and the top two candidates, regardless of party, will advance to the general election in November.

