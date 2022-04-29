Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Stephen Miller calls Biden's disinformation expert Nina Jankowicz a 'fake Broadway star'

Biden's disinformation board is beyond parody, said Miller

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Stephen Miller: Biden's disinformation czar has pushed disinformation Video

Stephen Miller: Biden's disinformation czar has pushed disinformation

America First Legal founder Stephen Miller slammed President Biden's 'expert' on disinformation on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump White House senior adviser Stephen Miller joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" to weigh in on President Biden's new disinformation board, telling guest host Jeanine Pirro that Biden's board will "eradicate" Americans' free speech rights.

STEPHEN MILLER: Well, I would assume 95% of the American people will find abhorrent the idea that the government would censor their speech, and they would create a disinformation board like something out of a dystopian sci-fi novel, presumably to direct tech companies, corporations and employers to abridge our fundamental First Amendment rights because it's directed by the government. And I'll say one more thing. I cannot imagine anything that would be more insulting or offensive, on top of all of that, than purporting that the expert on disinformation is an individual who themselves push disinformation, including trying to discredit Hunter Biden's very authentic laptop.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Stephen Miller: Biden White House continues sinking to new lows Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.