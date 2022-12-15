Warren 'very happy' Biden 'is running,' predicts he will not face primary challenge

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said that President Biden will run again in 2024, and she is supportive of the prospective campaign.

Warren, speaking with Politico on a series of policy issues, was asked whether she believed the president would run for office again in the next presidential election.

"Yes. He is, and he should," Warren said.

Warren went on to state that she does not believe Biden will face any primary challengers if he decides to run.

The Massachusetts senator, who has stood for the Democratic presidential nomination in the past, went so far as to shut down any discussion of her own willingness to step up for 2024.

"The circumstances are that Joe Biden is running," Warren said. "I’m very happy about that. I am not running for president, I’m running for Senate."

Biden has not officially announced his decision whether to run for re-election or not, but hints have been dropped by those close to him.

Biden said previously that his family were "not having any" conversations about a potential 2024 presidential run while he was staying in Nantucket, Massachusetts, over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, saying they were celebrating instead.

Biden had been asked by reporters how the conversations about a re-election bid were going as he and First Lady Jill Biden were crossing a street while on vacation on the island.

"We're not having any. We're celebrating," the president responded.