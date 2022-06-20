Sen. Kennedy rips 'woke' left for intimidating Supreme Court justices: 'What you allow is what will continue'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., slammed the "woke" left's alleged disrespect for the Supreme Court and called out U.S. leaders for their apathy on the issue. Kennedy told "America's Newsroom" host Bill Hemmer Monday that the intimidation tactics enacted against Republican-appointed justices will continue as long as it is allowed.

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: This is more than just about abortion. It's about respect for American institutions. I think most people can say that all of this is being driven by the anti-intellectual, crypto-socialist woke left that the Biden administration has embraced and frankly, that is in charge of in Washington, D.C. When the draft opinion was leaked, the wokers' response was immediate.

They said, 'We don't agree with it, so let's burn the place down, let's intimidate the justices, let's intimidate their spouses, let's intimidate their kids, let's publish their telephone numbers and addresses on the Internet and, while we're at it, let's pack the court and abolish the filibuster.' What you allow is what will continue, and the Biden administration has embraced that. I don't think the Biden administration and most of my Democratic colleagues have pushed back at all.

