Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Sen. Graham on bill for security for SCOTUS justices' families: Dems' strategy will lead to murder

Sen. Lindsey Graham reacts to the alleged attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
close
Sen. Graham: Democrats' strategy going to lead to someone getting killed Video

Sen. Graham: Democrats' strategy going to lead to someone getting killed

Sen. Lindsey Graham sounds off on the media's double standard on political violence and the motivation behind the Jan. 6 committee hearings on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Lindsey Graham warned that Democratic reluctance to pass legislation protecting Supreme Court justices' families will "lead to somebody getting killed" Thursday on "Special Report."

By passing the bill, Democrats "feel that they would be siding against the protesters," he told host Bret Baier. "They agree with the protesters and don't want to do anything that would be seen by the hard Left as a rejection of their strategy."

PRO-CHOICE ACTIVISTS PROTEST IN FRONT OF KAVANAUGH'S HOME AFTER MAN ARRESTED FOR THREATENING TO KILL HIM

"Their strategy is going to lead to somebody getting killed, because it's illegal to protest in front of a juror's home or a judge's home while they're trying to do their job for the obvious reason."

The South Carolina senator added that the Left is "breeding a sense that there are no longer rules."

  • Pro-choice activists approach the home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh
    Image 1 of 3

    CHEVY CHASE, MD: Pro-choice activists approach the home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to hold a demonstration.   (Photo by Bonnie Cash/Getty Images)

  • Protesters march past Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home
    Image 2 of 3

    CHEVY CHASE, MD: Protesters march past Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home.  (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

  • Law enforcement officers stand guard as protesters march past Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home
    Image 3 of 3

    CHEVY CHASE, MD: Law enforcement officers stand guard as protesters march past Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home.  (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

He also called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to begin jailing illegal protesters.

Liberal media's double standard on political violence is "appalling and dangerous," he continued. 

If Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had criticized two liberal Supreme Court justices by name prior to a case ruling, then a right-wing actor attempted to assassinate a left-wing judge, such a story would be front-page news, he said.

ATTEMPTED MURDER OF JUSTICE KAVANAUGH NEGLECTED BY FRONT PAGES OF MAJOR U.S. NEWSPAPERS

Graham noted that no reporters have asked him about the alleged attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Vice President Kamala Harris raised money for rioters who beat police officers on the head, he said, adding that Democrats sympathized more with rioters than police officers during the Black Lives Matter riots.

They sympathize once again with protesters at Supreme Court justices' homes and will not "call them out" on their illegal protests, he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Somebody's going to get killed here." 

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.