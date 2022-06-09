Sen. Graham on bill for security for SCOTUS justices' families: Dems' strategy will lead to murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Lindsey Graham warned that Democratic reluctance to pass legislation protecting Supreme Court justices' families will "lead to somebody getting killed" Thursday on "Special Report."

By passing the bill, Democrats "feel that they would be siding against the protesters," he told host Bret Baier. "They agree with the protesters and don't want to do anything that would be seen by the hard Left as a rejection of their strategy."

"Their strategy is going to lead to somebody getting killed, because it's illegal to protest in front of a juror's home or a judge's home while they're trying to do their job for the obvious reason."

The South Carolina senator added that the Left is "breeding a sense that there are no longer rules."

He also called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to begin jailing illegal protesters.

Liberal media's double standard on political violence is "appalling and dangerous," he continued.

If Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had criticized two liberal Supreme Court justices by name prior to a case ruling, then a right-wing actor attempted to assassinate a left-wing judge, such a story would be front-page news, he said.

Graham noted that no reporters have asked him about the alleged attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Vice President Kamala Harris raised money for rioters who beat police officers on the head, he said, adding that Democrats sympathized more with rioters than police officers during the Black Lives Matter riots.

They sympathize once again with protesters at Supreme Court justices' homes and will not "call them out" on their illegal protests, he said.

"Somebody's going to get killed here."