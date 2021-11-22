Sen. Cotton: We should not be doing anything to celebrate, honor China with Olympic games

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on "America's Newsroom" Monday called for a boycott of the Beijing Olympic Games, partly because ‘Biden cannot sure the safety of’ Americans from the Chinese Communist Party.

IOC CALL WITH CHINESE TENNIS STAR PENG RAISES MORE QUESTIONS

SEN. TOM COTTON: The I.O.C. is acting as nothing but a frontman for the Chinese communist party. Last week, I called for a complete and total boycott of these games partly because the Biden administration cannot assure the safety of our athletes, coaches, and staff from ubiquitous electric chronic surveillance to DNA harvesting or simply hostage-taking.

If the Chinese communist party will take its own athletes and disappear them and then march them out in hostage videos like this, what will they do to our athletes? This is a regime that is committing genocide against its own people. We should not be doing anything to celebrate or honor China with these Olympic games. We can rebid them. There is probably half a dozen European nations that could host them in February if we move now.

