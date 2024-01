Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said Sunday that it was "very hard" for young people and Americans in general to "be excited about what is going on right now," and suggested the president change course on his support for Israel.

CNN's Jake Tapper asked Sanders about criticisms of Biden over his support for Israel.

"Do you think that young progressives in the United States will ultimately rally behind Joe Biden in November or has he seriously damaged his standing?" he asked.

Sanders said he believed people would end up rallying behind Biden if Donald Trump ends up being the GOP nominee.

"But there is no question, it is very hard for young people, I think for most Americans, to be excited about what is going on right now. President has got to change course," Sanders told the media outlet.

"He has been very clear, he’s expressed his concern about ‘indiscriminate bombing.’ He has asked Netanyahu over and over again to change course. And Netanyahu just yesterday said ‘no, we’re going to continue doing what we’re doing.’ Unacceptable. You cannot give billions of dollars to a country that ignores your wishes, violates international law. So, I would hope that the president follows through on his concerns and says to Netanyahu, ‘this is unacceptable. You’re not getting a nickel more from the United States unless you radically change course.’ We’re not going to see hundreds and hundreds of thousands of children starve to death," Sanders said.

A group of 17 of the president's campaign staffers wrote a letter to the president in January, which called on Biden to publicly call for a ceasefire and halt funding to Israel.

"As your staff, we believe it is both a moral and electoral imperative for you to publicly call for a cessation of violence," the staffers wrote in the letter.

"We joined this campaign because the values that you — and we — share are ones worth fighting for. Justice, empathy, and our belief in the dignity of human life is the backbone of not only the Democratic Party, but of the country," the letter continued. "However, your administration’s response to Israel’s indiscriminate bombing in Gaza has been fundamentally antithetical to those values — and we believe it could cost you the 2024 election."

The administration is sending senior Biden adviser Amos Hochstein to visit Beirut, Lebanon, in an effort to prevent Israeli-Hezbollah tensions from spilling into an all-out war.

The Vermont senator has called for an end to U.S. funding for Israel.

Sanders called on Congress in a statement in January to reject the $10.1 billion in "unconditional military aid" being considered for Netanyahu's "right-wing government to continue its brutal war against the Palestinian people."

Axios reported on Sunday that there was a lot of frustration between Biden and Netanyahu at the moment.

The president's patience is reportedly "running out."