Seattle police union leader on 'America's Newsroom': Cops now 'handcuffed' by liberal activists

Sweeping new state reforms ban tear gas, car chases, chokeholds, among other things

President of the Seattle Police Officer Guild Mike Solan tells ‘America’s Newsroom’ that the reforms put the public at risk

President of the Seattle Police Officer Guild Mike Solan told "America's Newsroom" that the Seattle "activist class" has stopped police from being effective, putting public safety at risk. 

WA SERGEANT ON WHY NEW POLICE REFORM LAW CAUSED DEPUTIES TO CALL OFF K9 SEARCH FOR MURDER SUSPECT

MIKE SOLAN: It definitely seems like it's targeting specific law enforcement people and the reality is it’s the public that are going to be the ones most impacted by this because your safety, public safety will be put at risk because we’re basically handcuffed from being effective from doing our jobs all because of the Seattle activist class that continue to push some of this legislation that has drastic repercussions for everybody now across the state. 

