SEAN HANNITY: The White House launches new mission to make sure Joe Biden doesn't trip

FOX News host Sean Hannity discusses the critical new mission for Biden staffers at the White House amid growing concern over the president's mobility.

SEAN HANNITY: Now another growing concern for the Biden White House. That would be his mobility. Look at this report from Axios. There is a critical new mission for Biden's staffers. Operation Don't Let Joe Fall Again. Given his frail condition, the president could be just one trip away from becoming seriously injured or worse. It could also mean politically his demise. Now, even if Biden survives a fall without injury, that might still confirm voters' very real, very deep concerns about his age, his physical strength, his cognitive abilities. Because they're obvious in decline. We're watching it in real time. According to Axios, quote, Biden's team is taking extra steps to prevent him from stumbling in public as he did in June.

BIDEN'S 2024 TEAM IS ON A MISSION TO STOP HIM FROM TRIPPING AMID STRUGGLE WITH ‘SIGNIFICANT SPINAL ARTHRITIS’

Biden's mobility issues have become so bad that he now relies on the short steps that's the lower deck on the plane. It's easier to walk up those than the big steps anyway. Pretty soon, I guess, even those steps might become more than the president can handle. And you got it, right after they launched this operation right there, Joey slips and loses his footing. Thank goodness he didn't fall. Almost slid down the steps while deplaning. Not a great start for Operation Keep Joe From Ever Falling Again.

