SEAN HANNITY: This is what happens when Democrats rule your cities and states

Fox News host Sean Hannity shares example after example of lawlessness running rampant in American cities why people are fleeing liberal-run cities.

SEAN HANNITY: Liberal Lawless… we're going to show you what happens when Democrats rule over cities and states for decades and the damage that they are doing in D.C. It is being felt by every single American. And they have literally taken a wrecking ball to the entire economy. China is on the march and your president, Joe Biden. He's building sandcastles and sitting on a beach in Delaware. But first, there is a reason that Americans are fleeing New York, New Jersey, California, Illinois, these liberal states. And there's a reason 2 million Americans left America's big cities just in the last two years. High income taxes, high property taxes, high sales taxes, punitive regulations - and for what? The roads are covered with potholes. The streets are littered with tons of trash. The homeless crisis that's worse than ever.

Here's what public safety looks like in Chicago. Mob beatings in broad daylight last weekend. Hordes of teens taking over the streets, smashing cars, assaulting pedestrians and breaking windows. In a statement, Chicago's radical incoming mayor responded, quote, ‘It is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities.’ What? Okay. Now, of course, the murder crisis in Chicago, that's even worse. Now, fake news, CNN. They would have you believe that guns kind of magically walk down the street and act on their own and commit these acts of violence all by themselves. They almost never attach a human being to the violent criminals who are actually committing these crimes and that's because these violent offenders, they're walking the streets thanks to Democratic policies and Democratic DAs, where killers, they get a free pass.