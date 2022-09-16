SEAN HANNITY: They booted all of their newly arrived guests out of town

Sean Hannity discussed how the residents of Martha's Vineyard within 24 hours bussed the migrants out and to a military base on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: But first, we begin once again in beautiful Martha's Vineyard, where after a full 24 hours of intense emergency virtue signaling, well, the island's uber-wealthy uber-woke residents. They booted all of their newly arrived guests out of town. They're gone. As of 8 a.m. this morning, the 50 illegal immigrants who flew in from Florida or rounded up, loaded onto busses and shipped to a US military base. How loving, thoughtful and accommodating of the left.

Now, according to local Democrats, there just wasn't enough room on the 55,000 acre island for the 50 illegal immigrants. It's not our problem. They were saying you have the liberal, racist, xenophobic, let's say millionaires, billionaires who live on the island. They just say they don't have enough resources to accommodate them. I'm not buying that. And over at MSDNC, you have Chuck Todd saying that the situation was inhumane because of the lack of infrastructure. What about Texas, 1.1 million illegals this year alone?

Never mind the nearly 2 million last year. Now, it's not clear if Chuck was worried about the illegal immigrants or the long-suffering residents, the wealthy people in Martha's Vineyard who were forced to endure a whole whopping 24 hours of uninvited guests. Now, either way, it is clear tonight that America's virtuous liberals are no longer able to ignore the two-year crisis, by the way, the crisis they caused at our southern border. And they know just who to blame.

