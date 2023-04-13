SEAN HANNITY: A 'new axis of evil' is forming as Biden damages America's standing on the world stage

Fox News host Sean Hannity questioned President Biden's visit to Ireland in the wake of the domestic and foreign crises America faces, warning that a "new axis of evil" is forming.

SEAN HANNITY: So Joe is enjoying his Irish vacation. The world, by the way, is now entering the most dangerous time, in my view, since World War II. My father fought in the Pacific for four years. And by the way, that includes the Cold War. A new axis of evil is now forming right before our eyes. And by the way, a new world order, it is taking shape, and it is not one that you should be happy about. All of this is a direct result of Joe Biden's glaring weakness on the world stage and under Biden's failed leadership. America has now abdicated its role as the world's leading superpower and China, they are racing in to fill the void. And just this week, the Chinese army released a video on state television showing what an attack on Taiwan would look like. By the way, this seems pretty imminent to me. And today, China issued even more warnings to the U.S.

That seems to be a warning a day, at least not to interfere with their territorial ambition amid the joint Philippines and US military drills. But don't expect Joe to hold any of them accountable. They sent a spy balloon all across the continental U.S. and Alaska, and it relayed sensitive intelligence in real time back to China. Joe did nothing when they threatened, quote, serious consequences over a U.S. warship in the South China Sea, Joe did nothing again. They have unleashed COVID on the world. They construct blatantly unfair trade deals. They commit rampant intellectual property theft. But again, your president, Joe, does nothing. How many more threats is Biden going to take from China before he finally takes action?

But it's not just China getting a free pass. Russia, they shoot down a drone out of the sky or they take one out. What did you do to respond? Nothing. What do both countries have in common? Millions and millions and millions of dollars in business dealings with the Biden family syndicate. Coincidence? I don't think so. With Biden giving up our position as the dominant leader in the world, this new axis of evil now is plotting to take over.