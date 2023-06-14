SEAN HANNITY: The 'media mob' refuses to hear any perspective that doesn't validate its left-wing fantasies

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out some journalists for being "gutless" and having double standards on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: The new favorite word of the liberal media mob and the Democrats is called what-about-ism. Well, what about Hillary? What about Joe Biden? Well, what about them? Do we have equal application of our laws and equal justice under the law? Because it's the very core of what we believe to be a constitutional two-tiered system of justice. But now we live in an America where there's one standard for Democrats, another for Donald Trump, another for conservatives. It is a blatant government abuse of power.

ABC, CBS AND NBC NEWSCASTS IGNORE ALLEGED BIDEN BRIBERY SCHEME, SPEND HOURS ON TRUMP: REPORT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI's politicized, the DOJ's weaponized and the media mob? They only care to support the Democrats regardless of what the facts say or the double standard involved. You want to speak truth to power? That disappears on all things fake news — CNN and MSDNC and The New York Times and The Washington Post and ABC, NBC, CBS. Especially when the feds are protecting Democrats and targeting Republicans. America's self-proclaimed journalists — they are gutless. They are partisans. They're not journalists. They pretend to own the truth but refuse to hear any perspective that just doesn't validate their own left-wing fantasies.