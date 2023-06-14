ABC, CBS and NBC newscasts ignore alleged Biden bribery scheme, spend hours on Trump: Report

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump were both implicated in major breaking news on June 8. But only the allegations against Trump received coverage by the big three news networks, according to a recent Media Research Center NewsBusters study.

The analysis revealed that ABC, CBS and NBC devoted a total of 291 minutes to the Trump indictment between June 8 and June 12. In the same period of time, those same networks gave zero coverage to news that Fox News Digital broke on the Biden family.

President Joe Biden was allegedly paid $5 million by an executive of the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, a confidential human source told the FBI during a June 2020 interview, sources familiar told Fox News Digital. Hunter Biden, who allegedly was paid $50,000 a month while on Burisma’s board, was also a beneficiary of the pay to play scheme, according to sources familiar with the situation.

But instead of covering both Biden and Trump news on their programs, prominent reporters on ABC, CBS and NBC focused in on Trump's indictment on their news programs.

"The idea that no person is above the law is a bedrock principle of American justice," "Good Morning America" co-anchor George Stephanopoulous told his audience on June 9.

"And it’s being tested like never before now that Donald Trump is the first former president in American history to face criminal charges from the federal government. It’s in the latest in a litany of firsts for a former President; Impeached not once, but twice," he added.

"CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell began her show on June 9 by declaring that the indictment of Trump was historic, claiming that the indictment itself was "breathtaking in its scope and devastating in its detail."

"The evidence also includes tape recordings of a conversation which Donald Trump showed a group of people without the proper clearance highly sensitive military plans, and the concern is this: if such a plan were to be compromised or leaked, it could significantly endanger our U.S. military troops," O'Donnell said.

"NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt called the charges against Trump "stunning."

"Tonight," Holt said on his June 9 show, "the stunning criminal charges just revealed in the classified documents case against former President Trump."

He continued: "Among the 37 counts, allegations he tried to obstruct the investigation. The new photos released showing boxes of documents stashed in a ballroom, even a bathroom at his Mar-a-Lago home. The indictment saying among the classified documents found in the boxes, information about U.S. nuclear programs and secret plans for retaliation in case of a foreign attack."

Fox News Digital reached out to L. Brent Bozell, founder and president of Media Research Center for comment. He excoriated ABC, CBS and NBC for their lack of coverage: "In my career that spans over 40 years I've never seen the 'news' media behave as disgracefully as this. Devastating reports of probable bribery of a sitting Vice President, involving millions of dollars - and no coverage?"

He insisted that the networks "will do everything to twist the truth by inventing scandals to take down one candidate while doing everything possible to keep America from learning the truth about the other. 'News' media? They are a farce."

Fox News Digital has reached out to ABC, CBS and NBC for comment. This article will be updated with any response.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.