SEAN HANNITY: If Joe Biden gets bad news, the next day there's another Trump indictment

SEAN HANNITY: Democrats, they are desperately trying to force Americans to focus on anything and everything other than their party's presumptive nominee. That would be your old grandpa Uncle Joe Biden. Now, that includes the Democrats in Biden's Department of Justice and other Democratic prosecutors all around the country, all making headlines with a bevy of suspiciously timed indictments against what is right now Joe Biden's chief political rival. That would be Donald J. Trump. Biden himself is nowhere to be found as the 2024 campaign ramps up. The president of the United States, who is supposedly running for reelection, is spending his next ten days at the beach, by the way, when he has no shirt on it is not a pretty sight. He is not in the White House demonstrating "leadership." He's not on the campaign trail winning over voters.

They want you to focus only on Trump indictments, court proceedings, January 6, documents, anything other than Joe Biden. And we went through the timeline last night. If Joe Biden gets bad news, the next day there's another Trump indictment. Shocking. But despite all the hysteria and cooked-up political charges and indictments against Donald Trump, the weak case about what payments in New York from eight years ago, documents at Mar-a-Lago. By the way, didn't Hillary Clinton have top-secret classified documents? If I remember, no reasonable prosecutor would ever prosecute.

Didn't she delete 33,000 subpoenaed emails with Bleachbit? No raid at the Chappaqua home, no arrest of Hillary Clinton, no charges brought in that case. And by the way, the same thing with Joe Biden. He had documents in not in one place, in four separate places, not one of them raided, and no charges against him either. In fact, the only candidate, by the way, that if we talk about [is] accused by a credible FBI source of taking money from a foreign national in exchange for a policy decision, that is the one guy struggling to walk on that beach in Delaware and struggling to even move a beach chair in Delaware. And that is the sitting President of the United States of America.

In other words, Joe Biden's serious, very real bribery allegations. Now, in addition to Biden's deteriorating mental and physical abilities, these corruption allegations against the president, this is a clear criminal danger. The media can ignore it all they want, but this is real. We all know that Biden lied about his involvement in his son's shady international business deals. He said over and over and over again, 'I never once talked to my son Hunter, my brother or my brother or anybody for that matter, about their foreign business deals.' No, he didn't just talk to them, he was involved in them.